press release: Fri., March 1, 5:45 pm First Unitarian Society (900 Univ Bay Dr.) Community Dinner followed by First Friday Films Screening of It’s Criminal – about the life-changing journeys of incarcerated women and Dartmouth College students as they write and perform an original play. C o-sponsored by UW-Odyssey Project, MOSES, and EXPO (Ex-incarcerated People Organizing) Info? Visit the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/992061730995750/