ONLINE: It's in Our Nature

Calling all those inspired by the smell of rain, the minutiae of dragonfly flight, and the stillness of bare winter trees.

The Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve wants YOU to participate in our 2nd Annual “It’s In Our Nature” poetry slam ! Featuring the esteemed poet Robin Chapman as our MC and distinguished speaker, we hope to bring writers together to share their small insights, sweeping odes, or any other piece of original nature writing.

Our event will be hosted on February 27 at 3pm CST over Zoom. If you are interested in attending (and hopefully presenting), please register at this link:

https://uwmadison.co1. qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_ 87cdVih4dRbvxhc

At this link, we will provide more information about our event and allow you to reserve a 3-5 minute spot to present your work at the poetry slam. Feel free to share this registration link with other creative writers, poetry enthusiasts, and friends and family.

If you have questions, please email Will Vuyk at wvuyk@wisc.edu