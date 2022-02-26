ONLINE: It's In Our Nature: Making Waves

media release: The Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve want YOU to participate in our

3rd Annual “It’s In Our Nature” Poetry Open Mic: Making Waves

February 26, 3 p.m. CST via Zoom

As waves of the pandemic wash over us, knocking us off balance and pulling us under, poetry too can make waves. Waves that build. Waves that counteract. Waves that surge and waves that bring everything back. Waves can soothe and waves can bring feeling. Waves can raise us up to break through the ceiling of our limitations.

Like the waters that surround the Lakeshore Nature Preserve, make waves with your nature writing at the Open Mic on February 26th. We aim to bring poets and writers of all experience levels together. At this venue we’ll share our small insights, sweeping odes, and other original works of environmental writing with one another.

Please register using the link below to:

reserve your 3 – 5 minute spot to present your work at the Open Mic on February 26, 3 p.m.

or attend as a member of the audience

Register and learn more about the event here: https:// qfreeaccountssjc1.az1. qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_ bBlU8Lyl6ffplHg

Please share this announcement and registration link freely with other creative writers, poetry enthusiasts, friends and family.

Questions? Email Will Vuyk at wvuyk@wisc.edu

Thank you for your consideration. We hope to see and hear you making waves at "It’s In Our Nature” on February 26!