media release: On Tuesday, November 3, Election Night 2020, over 200 artists will be performing via webcast in support of voter turnout. With over 20 from Wisconsin, all under the #iVoted concert initiative, founded by Wisconsin native and longtime music industry entrepreneur Emly White. The #iVoted movement was co-founded with White’s client, Pat Sansone of Wilco and The Autumn Defense.

#iVoted launched during the 2018 U.S. midterm elections, activating over 150 venues in 37 states to let fans into venues on November 6th, 2018 (the United States' national election night), who showed a photo of themselves outside of their polling place. The mission was and is to increase voter turnout. Countless national acts performed, all listed here, and including Billie Eilish, Playboi Carti, Jim James of My Morning Jacket, Maggie Rogers, and many more.

#iVoted has since pivoted under the pandemic, now inviting artists who are the top streamed artists in and/or from each state, to perform via webcast on Election Night, 11/3. Fans can RSVP to access to the show(s) of their choice w/ a selfie at home and their blank mail-in ballot. Or with a photo from outside of their polling place. Fans who are not 18 by 11/3/20 can RSVP with a video letting us know what election they will be 18 for and why they’re excited to vote. Fans who aren’t U.S. citizens or are outside of the U.S. will be able to RSVP as well.

For more information, please visit #iVoted’s website at: https://www.ivotedconcerts.com/