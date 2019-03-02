IVVY, Jared Parez, NLP

press release: Molecular Ontology: Dark, immersive, and otherworldly productions to connect you to the fundamental nature of being.

IVVY (TUF/ Blankstairs / Transfusions | Seattle)

As a key figure in Seattle’s hardware renaissance, producer Madi Levine is keeping their love of hard techno alive as IVVY, a project giving form to their interpretation of visceral and punishing, warehouse-fitting performances. IVVY’s live sets invoke the spirit of renegade parties and have supported a slew of regional and international DJs and live acts, with releases on local electronics labels MOTOR, Jungle Gym Records and Medical Records’ sub-label, Transfusions.

IVVY's relentless live PA has earned them features across Noth America with appearances at esteemed parties like SF's Surface Tension, LA's Fine Time, and Cleveland's In Training, as well as festival sets at Gays Hate Techno, Okeechobee Music + Art Festival and Upstream Music Festival + Summit.

+ local support from

Jared Perez (an instrumental Madison DJ and party-starter; part of Yūgen Records, Foshizzle Fam, and Drop Bass Network Support Squad) and NLP (Natural Language Processing host).

We strongly encourage NO PHONES ON THE DANCE-FLOOR. If it can’t wait, please step to the side or sit down at one of the many available seating areas. Don’t kill the vibe.

21+

$5 before 11:30, $10 after

10 - close