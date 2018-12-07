J. Marsden, Hannah Edlén, Nate Meng

press release: $8 - All Ages - Doors at 7:30pm

Join Madison local songwriters, J. Marsden, Hannah Edlen, and Nate Meng for an intimate evening of music and storytelling at Communication!

J. Marsden - www.jmarsdenmusic.com

Combining influences of Neil Young, John Frusciante, Alice in Chains, and Pink Floyd, guitarist/singer/songwriter, J. Marsden creates his own take on 90’s acoustic alt./grunge rock.

Hannah Edlén - https://soundcloud.com/hannahedlen

Hannah Edlén is a clarinetist, composer, singer songwriter, and also self described as a "clarinet-loopalist". She holds a Bachelors in Music Education, and a Masters in Clarinet Performance. Hannah is working on recording her solo debut album with Sunday Night Records, and can be seen performing with local groups Nate Meng and the Stolen Sea, Chromatic Kink, and jumping in on Night of the Improviser at Cafe Coda. Stay tuned for her upcoming solo album, and a lady-centric band she is currently putting together!

Nate Meng - https://www.sundaynightrecords.com/nmtss

Nate Meng is in the business of focusing the musical potential of the built world. He performs with a complement of equipment slapped together in the hodge-podge style that only a product of The Red-Green Show could execute. Garage sale amplifiers boost discarded dime-store guitars to create a foundation of lo-fidelity and high volume which, layered with echoes of the American industrial age, slowly become the soundtrack of decay and a loss of cultural innocence. Let the increasingly agitated molecules of your body become displaced with the air around them as we initiate these new evolutions of thought.

The Voyager's Companion, the debut album by Nate Meng and The Stolen Sea, will be released in early 2019'