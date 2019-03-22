J. Marsden, Jennifer Hedstrom, Eric Doucette

press release: $8 - All Ages

Join songwriters J. Marsden, Jennifer Hedstrom, and Eric Doucette at Communication for an intimate evening of uninterrupted performances. Communication is a cozy diy spot with available seating, cool art, and an attentive audience for an extra special connection with the musicians. All of the songwriters will be on stage at the same time which allows for some great banter, complimentary stories, and even some back up instrumentation. The artists will also rotate every song for plenty of variety!

J. Marsden - www.jmarsdenmusic.com

Combining influences of Neil Young, John Frusciante, Alice in Chains, and Pink Floyd, guitarist/singer/songwriter, J. Marsden creates his own take on 90’s acoustic alt./grunge rock.

Jennifer Hedstrom - http://www.jenniferhedstrom.com

Combining classical training with calculated lyricism, Jennifer Hedstrom is a dynamic performer whose songs extend the full range of darkness to light.

Eric Doucette - https://themusicofericdoucette.bandcamp.com/

https://facebook.com/themusicofericdoucette

A singer-songwriter currently based in Madison, WI. He is known for his introspective lyrics, a full baritone voice, and raw, simple, and arresting live performance. FFO: Pedro the Lion, Counting Crows, the Weakerthans