J. Marsden, Karen Wheelock, Skylar Nahn, One Human Band

press release: 

$5 Cover - Doors @ 8:30pm

Join songwriters, J. Marsden, Karen Wheelock, Skylar Nahn, and One Human Band for a Jameson Music Series Songwriter Night at the Rigby.  Give aways and more TBA.  

J. Marsden - www.jmarsdenmusic.comCombining influences of Neil Young, John Frusciante, Alice in Chains, and Pink Floyd, guitarist/singer/songwriter, J. Marsden creates his own take on 90’s acoustic alt./grunge rock. 

Karen Wheelock -  Facebook.com/KarenwheelockmusicKaren is one of those folk artists that manages to put a modern twist on a music tradition as old as time. She actively encourages audience participation, and covers the songs of old in addition to those of other local and indie artists. 

Skylar Nahn - Skylarnahn.bandcamp.comSkylar is a very talented singer/songwriter. You can tell he loves his craft by the way he performs.

One Human Band - thearkofmusic.com/bryan-drewyor-make-me-a-garden/Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Bryan Drewyor, performs as an all acoustic one man band with soulful vocals and folky Americana influences.

