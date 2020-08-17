JA Inspiring Tomorrows

to

RSVP

press release: Junior Achievement of Wisconsin will host the JA Inspiring Tomorrows Virtual 5K / 10K from August 17 – 28, 2020. The virtual event will support Wisconsin educators, students, and families through Junior Achievement’s K-12 educational programs.

Registrants are encouraged to participate as individuals, or as families. A discounted family registration is available. All registrants will receive an adult/youth unisex t-shirt or women's racerback tank, downloadable race bib, access the race’s private Facebook page and a curated “race day” playlist on Spotify.

Registrants will have 2 weeks to complete their mileage. Mileage can be completed cumulatively or all at once from August 17-28, 2020.

Online registration is available at runsignuhttps://runsignup.com/Race/WI/Milwaukee/InspiringTomorrows

Info

Fundraisers, Kids & Family
Recreation
608-288-8201
RSVP
to
Google Calendar - JA Inspiring Tomorrows - 2020-08-17 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - JA Inspiring Tomorrows - 2020-08-17 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - JA Inspiring Tomorrows - 2020-08-17 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - JA Inspiring Tomorrows - 2020-08-17 00:00:00 ical