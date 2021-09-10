× Expand courtesy James Watrous Gallery Detail from "Underworld 7," 2010, by Jack Damer.

press release: Jack Damer: Prints, Drawings & Objects, 1965–2021

On view September 10–October 31, James Watrous Gallery in Overture Center for the Arts

Visit the Wisconsin Academy's James Watrous Gallery for a retrospective exhibit of the work of Jack Damer: master printmaker, brilliant draftsman, and influential teacher. Damer’s prolific output ranges from densely layered images of engines and machine parts to poignant drawings of found objects and elaborate constructions made from his own prints. The cool, industrial look of Damer’s source material is transformed through his sensitive line, subtle use of tone and color and, often, a mordant humor that borders on moral outrage.

A leading figure in UW-Madison’s nationally recognized printmaking program for many years, Jack Damer has artwork represented in museum and private collections around the world. He taught printmaking and drawing at UW-Madison with a particular focus on lithography, and has led workshops and participated in artist residencies around the country and internationally. While Damer is primarily known as a master lithographer, his work also encompasses almost every print media as well as drawing, collage, and constructions made from his own prints and found objects. His awards include a National Endowment for the Arts grant and a MacDowell Fellowship, and he was the lithography director for the American Pavilion at the 1970 Venice Biennale. Damer makes his home in Madison.

Fall hours: Thursday-Saturday 12-6, Sunday 12-5. Also open by appointment or chance. To make an appointment for private viewing, contact James Watrous Gallery director, Jody Clowes: jclowes@wisconsinacademy.org.

In keeping with Overture Center’s health and safety protocols, we encourage all visitors to wear masks. Disposable masks will be available at the gallery desk.