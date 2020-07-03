press release: Music outdoors at sunset. And beer. It may be an awkward time to celebrate, but Bierock is holding its 2nd anniversary party on Friday July 3, 2020.

And to do so, we’re marking the occasion in the most socially responsible way we know how. We’ve submitted an application for expanded patio seating in an outdoor environment. Madison’s own Jack O’ the Dust will play two sets of acoustic music at sunset on the expanded Bierock patio space from roughly 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. Featuring Amy McNally on fiddle and Andrew Doiel on guitar, this folk duo will play until dusk.

The tip jar will be open, so bring a few extra dollars to show appreciation to the entertainers for their time and talents.

And we’re featuring our friends from 3 Sheeps Brewery in Sheboygan, Wis. with a tap takeover! We’ll have five taps dedicated to 3 Sheeps on Friday July 3, featuring the following beers…

Seasonal specialty: Tiki Time Passionfruit Golden Ale

Limited release: Phone Home Imperial Stout w/ Peanut Butter & Cocoa Nibs

Cashmere Hammer Nitro Stout

Fresh Coast Juicy Pale Ale

3 Sheeps Pils Modern Pilsner Lager

The extra patio seating is thanks to Madison’s Streatery Program in response to Covid-19. Doors open at 3:00 p.m. Bierock is located at 2911 N. Sherman Ave., part of the Northside TownCenter and across the street from Warner Park.