press release: Summer Cycle: Tuesday, June 11-Sunday, September 1, 2019

Reception | Friday, June 28, 2019, 6-8 p.m.

Gallery III – Jacki Whisenant & Robert Lundberg

Additional Event: Community Forum | Date/Time TBA

Whisenant and Lundberg illuminate subjects that are often overlooked. Whisenant inspires closer inspection of insects, presenting them at a larger-than-life scale in her exquisite drawings. Lundberg documents the critical infrastructure of water systems, inviting questions about our relationship to water and the societal and cultural implications of this hidden world.