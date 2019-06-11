Jacki Whisenant & Robert Lundberg

to Google Calendar - Jacki Whisenant & Robert Lundberg - 2019-06-11 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jacki Whisenant & Robert Lundberg - 2019-06-11 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jacki Whisenant & Robert Lundberg - 2019-06-11 00:00:00 iCalendar - Jacki Whisenant & Robert Lundberg - 2019-06-11 00:00:00

Overture Center-Gallery III 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:Summer Cycle: Tuesday, June 11-Sunday, September 1, 2019

Reception | Friday, June 28, 2019, 6-8 p.m.

Gallery III – Jacki Whisenant & Robert Lundberg

Additional Event: Community Forum | Date/Time TBA

Whisenant and Lundberg illuminate subjects that are often overlooked.  Whisenant inspires closer inspection of insects, presenting them at a larger-than-life scale in her exquisite drawings. Lundberg documents the critical infrastructure of water systems, inviting questions about our relationship to water and the societal and cultural implications of this hidden world. 

Info
Overture Center-Gallery III 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Art Exhibits & Events
608-258-4169
to Google Calendar - Jacki Whisenant & Robert Lundberg - 2019-06-11 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jacki Whisenant & Robert Lundberg - 2019-06-11 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jacki Whisenant & Robert Lundberg - 2019-06-11 00:00:00 iCalendar - Jacki Whisenant & Robert Lundberg - 2019-06-11 00:00:00