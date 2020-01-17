press release: On January 17, Cambridge Event Center at 700 Kenseth Way, Cambridge, hosts live music by Jackie Ernst. Live music will be from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM.

Jackie Ernst is a Best of Madison 2020 Nominated singer/songwriter based in Madison, Wisconsin. She is a passionate artist with a big voice who is sure to draw you in with her dynamic, edgy presence. Bringing an eclectic mix of rock, pop, soul, country, folk and blues music. Jackie’s sound has been compared to artists from Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt & Stevie Nicks to Ann Wilson (Heart), Pat Benatar & Melissa Etheridge.

No admission fee, free to the public!