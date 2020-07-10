Jackie Ernst

The Cider Farm Cidery & Tasting Room 8216 Watts Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719

press release: Best of Madison 2020 Nominated singer/songwriter based in Madison, Wisconsin. She is a passionate artist with a big voice who is sure to draw you in with her dynamic, edgy presence. Bringing an eclectic mix of rock, pop, soul, country, folk & blues music...Jackie’s sound has been compared to artists from Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt & Stevie Nicks to Ann Wilson (Heart), Pat Benatar & Melissa Etheridge.

The Cider Farm Cidery & Tasting Room 8216 Watts Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719
608-217-6217
