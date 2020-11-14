ONLINE: Jackie Ernst

× Expand JM Photography Songs By Violet: Jackie Ernst

media release: Livestream via Jackie Ernst's YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzPSOfMTzXxeLTBvJGLYjKA

Or on Facebook Live: https://www.facebook.com/jackieernstmusic/

The livestream will be shared to the pages above when I go live! Time is 3-4pm CST. Ways to contribute:

1.) PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/jackieernstmusic

2.) Venmo: https://venmo.com/code?user_id=2159828407418881006

3.) Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/jackieernst (Patreon is a way to offer recurring monthly support!)

Become a Patron to join a members only Holiday Party Live Stream on Nov. 28: https://www.patreon.com/JackieErnst

I am VERY grateful for my Patrons, who will be my only source of reliable monthly income over the winter, thanks to COVID-19! Thus, the proceeds from Patreon as well as this event will go directly to my bills. YOU could be a proud sponsor of my next mortgage payment!!

Jackie Ernst is a Best of Madison 2020 Nominated singer/songwriter based in Madison, Wisconsin. She is a passionate artist with a big voice who is sure to draw you in with her dynamic, edgy presence. Bringing an eclectic mix of rock, pop, soul, country, folk & blues music...Jackie’s sound has been compared to artists such as Stevie Nicks, P!nk, Maren Morris & Melissa Etheridge.