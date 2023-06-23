media release: JACKSON EMMER is an award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer from Carbondale, Colorado. His work blends humor with heartache, and tradition with exploration. Emmer’s writing is often compared to that of John Prine and Guy Clark. He has toured the US since 2009, collaborated with Grammy-winners, and co-written 40+ songs with folk music legend Tom Paxton. Emmer has opened for Robert Earl Keen, Sierra Ferrell, and Tim McGraw. His work has been featured in Rolling Stone, Billboard, 1200+ Spotify playlists, and 200+ radio stations worldwide.

“Few are writing songs like Jackson Emmer.” – Rolling Stone

Jackson Emmer has quietly built his reputation as a deft songwriter and commanding singer on the outskirts of country music. His gentle, lush, raspy vocals stand out in the crowded field of Americana. Emmer began singing at the unlikely age of 20. However, due to the arid, mountain climate, and the rigors of long bar gigs, Emmer’s vocal cords were soon in tatters. By 28, he had lost his voice completely.

Undeterred, Emmer saw this as an opportunity — a fresh start disguised as defeat. “I’m a quiet optimist. There is only one way: forward,” Emmer says. He rebuilt his voice from the ground up, learned to sing again, and a new sound emerged. The scars of mountain living forever sealed into his timbre. Lush with overtones, ghostly harmonics, and friendly grit, Emmer’s voice is better than ever.