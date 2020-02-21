Jagged Edge, Avant, Case, Hi Five, Michel’le, Kut Klose, Changing Faces

press release: In the wake of the smashing success of the 90s Kickback Concert at the Miller High Life Theatre in November, Yungfly Entertainment is proud to present the 90s Kickback Concert Part 2 starring Jagged Edge, Avant, Case, Hi Five, Michel’le, Kut Klose, and Changing Faces to the Miller High Life Theatre on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets are $46.25-$100.25 at the Miller High Life Theatre Box Office and Ticketmaster.com. A VIP add-on is available that includes a Meet & Greet and photo w/ one or more artist(s) from show.

The Miller High Life Theatre is located at 500 W. Kilbourn Avenue (6th & Kilbourn) in downtown Milwaukee.