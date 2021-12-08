media release: December 8, 6-8 PM: Cocktails with the Author presents Jaimie Sherling

Join author Jaimie Sherling for a cocktail and get a signed copy of her book From Queen to QUEENS: How the Madison Drag Community Saved My Life. Jaimie is an inspiring local author, clothing designer, and survivor - come experience her joy and light in person on December 8 during Leopold's Dickens Christmas month. And buy her fabulous book!