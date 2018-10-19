Jake Kocorowski

University Book Store-State Street 711 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: Walk-On This Way highlights first person accounts and over 100 interviews with former walk-on players and coaches who vitally impacted the Wisconsin Badgers football program.”

Jake Kocorowski has covered Wisconsin Badgers football as a writer/editor and now Deputy Manager for Bucky's 5th Quarter since 2003. He also appears on a number of radio shows and podcasts throughout the college football season. He graduated from UW-Madison in May 2006.

