press release: On Friday, May 27, from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm, Jake Shulman-Ment will by performing a concert. The event is free to the public with free will donations encouraged.

Jake Shulman-Ment is at the helm of a new generation of Klezmer performers. He tours, records, and teaches internationally and has spent two decades traveling and living in Eastern Europe, learning violin traditions and researching old Jewish music from master fiddlers. Drawing from his upbringing in a community of people dedicated to practicing secular Yiddish culture in New York City as well as from his extensive travel, research and study, he has synthesized an expressive and individual style that is deeply rooted in the diasporic history of Yiddish culture. Jake speaks to audiences intimately through his singular voice on the violin, sings Yiddish folk songs of philosophy, love, and resistance, and shares stories and musings about life, music, wandering, and being human.