Jake Simmons & the Little Ghosts, Heavy Looks, Rocket Bureau

Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Rock. Free.

press release: ON TOUR!! Jake Simmons & the Little Ghosts (Kalamazoo, MI)

"Taking deep pride in their coming together in Kalamazoo, Jake Simmons and the Little Ghosts settles itself kindly on the sleeves of rootsy, gritty flannel rock that’s popular in the area while bringing a

Springsteen-esque ferventness to the entire ensemble." - Pop Matters

Heavy Looks (Madison)

Power pop mixed with grunge rock straight out of a Wisconsin basement.

Rocket Bureau (Madison)

Tasty guitar riffs and catchy vocal melodies and harmonies reminiscent of '90s garage rock/power pop heyday!

Mickey's Tavern

NOV 9TH, 10 PM

FREE SHOW!!!!!!

Info
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music
608-251-9964
