media release: Jake Snell is a Chicago comedian who started his standup career in Madison and has become a club favorite, gaining a grassroots following, producing popular independent shows, and opening for countless nationally touring headliners such as Dan Soder, Chris Redd, and Chris Distefano to name a few. Jake recently performed at The Chicago Theater, Comedy Cellar in NYC and was also a feature act on Kyle Kinane’s “Spring Break” tour and Neal Brennan’s “Brand New Neal” tour.

Jake’s unique blend of cheeky, disarming standup has served him well; he has headlined in major comedy markets, and he is a strong up-and-comer in clubs across the country. Jake has been seen on “Comedians You Should Know”, is a regular at Laugh Factory and Zanies in Chicago and Comedy on State in Madison, where he filmed his debut special “Special Boy”, which is now available on Youtube.

Jake’s ability to expound on his unique upbringing and adult life has allowed him to seamlessly fit into a variety of audience demographics and comedic contexts, and he always leaves the audience laughing with something refreshingly unexpected and hilarious.