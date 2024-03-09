Jake Snell, Robert Helfinstine, Peter Jurich, Breanne Wilhite, host Lisa Quam

× Expand courtesy Jake Snell A close-up of Jake Snell. Jake Snell

media release: Join Quamedy Productions for an uproarious night of laughter at The Forward Club in Madison, where comedy reigns supreme! Hosted by Lisa Quam, this comedy extravaganza features the hilarious wit of headliner Jake Snell. But that's not all! Brace yourself for side-splitting performances by the comedic talents of Robert Helfinstine, Peter Jurich, and Breanne Wilhite. Get ready to laugh out loud and maybe even snort with laughter as these comedic geniuses take the stage. It's a night you won't want to miss!

The doors open at 7:30, and the show starts at 8:00