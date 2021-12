× Expand Craig Smith

media release: Comedy Night at Harmony Bar and Grill, 2201 Atwood Avenue. Doors at 6:30, Show at 7:30 pm. Tickets $5 presale. $7 at the door.

Hosted by Craig Smith

Featuring Will Isenberg and Reagan Niemela

Jake Snell Headlining

Facebook: https://www. facebook.com/events/ 940448880188166/