media release: Auricle, the experimental sound and music series, welcomes Jakob Heinemann Quartet on Saturday, April 13 at 7:00pm. Free admission, donations encouraged.

The latest release from Jacob Heinemann, Opacity, finds the composer/improviser/bassist in quartet formation, working from a book of pieces developed over the course of a year of performing, writing and rehearsing with the group. For this project, Heinemann has developed a flexible system of notation that allows the music to breathe and sway, untethered to a rhythmic grid, set with impressionistic harmonies and a keen awareness of space and stillness. The compositions are at times collaged with field recordings, group improvisation, and foley sounds, creating a wide palette of colors that blend together to create a unique sonic environment.

Heinemann will be joined by fellow Chicago polymaths Molly Jones (flute), Jeff Kimmel (clarinet), and Ishmael Ali (cello).