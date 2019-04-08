press release: Jamaica Kincaid is the Antiguan-American author of twelve books, including the award-winning Annie John, Lucy, and Mr. Potter. She is Professor of African and African American Studies in Residence at Harvard University. For twenty years, she was a staff writer at the New Yorker and her columns have been collected in the volume Talk Stories.

Kincaid will deliver a public lecture as part of the Center for the Humanities' "Humanities Without Boundaries" speaker series. This event is presented in partnership with the Wisconsin Union Distinguished Lecture Series and Wisconsin Book Festival.

Earlier in the day, Kincaid will meet with students at the Annual Great World Texts Conference on Monday April 8, 2019.