ONLINE: James Baldwin's 1979 Talk on MLK's Birthday

press release: F ri. Dec. 3 6:30 pm Screening of the James Baldwin 12/3/1979 Lecture at UC-Berkely – online event. Part of the First Friday Film and Discussion Series, cohosted by Racial Justice Ministry Team and Flywheel Skill Share (Formerly the Dane County Time Bank). Dr. Damita Brown, Co-executive Director and Restorative Justice Coordinator with the Flywheel Skill Share, will talk about Flywheel's Restorative Justice work in the Madison Schools and will moderate a discussion about the James Baldwin talk. To register and get links for the screening and the discussion, visit: https://tinyurl.com/ FFFBaldwin123