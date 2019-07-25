8 pm on 7/25 and 8 & 10:30 pm, 7/26-27, Comedy on State. $20-$15.

press release: James Davis is a writer and standup comedian based in Los Angeles. He has written on The Late Late Show with James Corden and appeared as a regular roundtable guest on Chelsea Lately. Davis also created and starred in the Comedy Central series Hood Adjacent with James Davis, which garnered acclaim in The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, The New Yorker and many others. Davis has served as the host of the Facebook show Do or Dare, in which he led celebrities through wacky competitions for a chance to win cash prizes for a charity of their choice, and is hosting Netflix’s first game show, Awake, which will air on the streaming service in 2019. His Comedy Central one-hour special just aired to rave reviews and can be seen on the platform now.