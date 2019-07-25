press release: 2019 Summer Organ Recital Series at Holy Name Chapel, 702 South High Point Road. Join us in the beautiful air-conditioned chapel on Thursdays in June, July & August for organ recitals offered on the Schmelzer Memorial Organ by some of the Midwest’s finest organists. All programs begin at 7 p.m. Free admission (freewill offering).

James Grzadzinski & Rachel Mallette, Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus, Joliet, Illinois