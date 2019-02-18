James Madison: Our City's Namesake

Google Calendar - James Madison: Our City's Namesake - 2019-02-18 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - James Madison: Our City's Namesake - 2019-02-18 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - James Madison: Our City's Namesake - 2019-02-18 10:30:00 iCalendar - James Madison: Our City's Namesake - 2019-02-18 10:30:00

Attic Angel Place, Middleton 8301 Old Sauk Road, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

press release: Attic Angel Community Continuing Education Program presented by: John Kaminski, Director of the Center for the Study of the American Constitution, UW-Madison History Department February 18, 2019 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Coffee served at 10:00 a.m.

FREE Event, no reservations required. At Attic Angel Place | Community Room 8301 Old Sauk Road Middleton.

Info
Attic Angel Place, Middleton 8301 Old Sauk Road, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562 View Map
Lectures & Seminars
608-662-8842
Google Calendar - James Madison: Our City's Namesake - 2019-02-18 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - James Madison: Our City's Namesake - 2019-02-18 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - James Madison: Our City's Namesake - 2019-02-18 10:30:00 iCalendar - James Madison: Our City's Namesake - 2019-02-18 10:30:00