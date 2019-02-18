James Madison: Our City's Namesake

press release: Attic Angel Community Continuing Education Program presented by: John Kaminski, Director of the Center for the Study of the American Constitution, UW-Madison History Department February 18, 2019 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Coffee served at 10:00 a.m.

FREE Event, no reservations required. At Attic Angel Place | Community Room 8301 Old Sauk Road Middleton.