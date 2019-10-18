Jamie Breiwick, Tim Ipsen & Devin Drobka (album release)

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: "Awake" digital album release on Shifting Paradigm Records

Jamie Breiwick, trumpet and pocket trumpet

Tim Ipsen, bass

Devin Drobka, drums

"I, myself, I don’t think of competition in music. I don’t think of something being better or worse, just different. And I think that is kind of… brings a certain ego that is keeping a lot of the development of musicians coming together, you know because one wants to feel that they are doing something different from what everyone else is doing. Everyone wants to be an [innovator], and all the innovators that I have known in my life, you know, John Coltrane, Albert Ayler, Ornette, many others, Eric Dolphy – they all were playing their music and trying to develop in music."

- Don Cherry

Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
