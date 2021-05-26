ONLINE: jamie hood

press release: A Room of One's Own welcomes jamie hood, author of how to be a good girl, for a conversation on Crowdcast with fellow poet Rachelle Toarmino!

how to be a good girl mingles diaries, poems, drafts, fragments, literary/cultural criticism, & love letters to unfurl hybrid interrogations of femininity, fucking, & surviving trauma. as the text journeys from the ice age to climate crisis & devours figures & texts as expansive as levinas, plath, the ronettes, after-school-specials, fairy tales, & the romantics (among others). how to be a good girl dismantles contemporary formulations of womanhood to ask: how far will one woman go in her longing to be fathomed as good, & what pound of flesh must be paid to live through this.

jamie hood is the author of how to be a good girl (Grieveland, 2020). Her work has been featured or is forthcoming in The Rumpus, Peach Mag, The New Inquiry, Teen Vogue, SSENSE, The Nation, and Bookforum. She lives, bartends, and dog moms in brooklyn, where she is currently at work on her next two books.

Rachelle Toarmino is the author of the poetry collection That Ex (Big Lucks Books, 2020) and the chapbooks Feel Royal (b l u s h, 2019) and Personal & Generic (PressBoardPress, 2016). Her poems and essays have appeared in Electric Literature, McSweeney's Internet Tendency, Sundress Publications, P-Queue, and elsewhere, and have been anthologized in The Cosmonauts Avenue Anthology and My Next Heart: New Buffalo Poetry. She is the founding editor in chief of Peach Mag and currently serves as the assistant managing editor of jubilat. She lives between Buffalo and Western Massachusetts, where she is an MFA candidate in poetry at UMass Amherst.