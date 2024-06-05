Jamie Pacton & Becca Podos

media release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to welcome authors Jamie Pacton and Rebecca Podos for an early release party of their newest book Furious. A YA sapphic romp inspired by the Fast and Furious franchise, this is a book you don't want to miss! Join us for Jamie's final event as a local author in Madison before she moves with her family across the country.

This is an in person event at A Room of One's Own.

About the Book

After years racing go-karts and looking up to her mother, a celebrity Formula 1 racer, Jojo Emerson-Boyd should be starting her own racing career. But when she loses her mom in a tragic crash, Jojo’s future comes to a screeching halt. Now her dad won’t let her get a license, much less race. Instead, she’s stuck working at her grandmother’s mechanic shop in the sleepy small town of Dell’s Hollow.

But Jojo’s heart quickens when Motorcyle Girl Eliana “El” Blum shows up at the shop. El grew up on the motocross circuit sidelines, watching her sister and idol Maxine compete. When El mysteriously loses all contact with Max, she’s determined to find her, with her first clue leading straight to the mechanic shop, and to Jojo.

United by fate, the two quickly bond over Mario Kart showdowns and the Fast & Furious films. As their friendship shifts into something more, they’ll have to confront both their growing romance and the grief woven into their complicated families if they hope to chase down their dreams and make it across the finish line.

Jamie Pacton is a bestselling, award-winning Young Adult and Middle Grade author who lives in Wisconsin with her family. Her YA contemporary books include Furious, Lucky Girl and The Life and (Medieval) Times of Kit Sweetly. Her YA fantasy novels include, The Absinthe Underground and The Vermilion Emporium. Her adult fantasy romance debut, Homegrown Magic is forthcoming from Del Rey in 2025.

Rebecca Podos' debut novel, The Mystery of Hollow Places (Balzer + Bray), was a Junior Library Guild Selection and a B&N Best YA Book of 2016. Her second book, Like Water (Balzer + Bray), won the 2018 Lambda Literary Award for LGBTQ Children's and Young Adult. From Dust, a Flame (Balzer + Bray) was her latest release. Her next novel, Furious, a contemporary YA romance co-written with Jamie Pacton, will be published by Page Street YA in June of 2024; their adult fantasy debut, Homegrown Magic, will be published by Del Rey in 2025. Rebecca is an agent at the Rees Literary Agency in Boston by day.