ONLINE: Jamie Swenson & Emilie Boon

press release: In this raucous, rhyming plea for snow, a group of youngsters imagines the cold-weather delights they'll enjoy once winter arrives. From sledding down hills and skating on ponds to building snow forts and snowmen to sharing crackling fires and mugs of hot cocoa, they want snow and plenty of it! The snow can't arrive soon enough. But once the flakes start to fall, are the youngsters in for more than they bargained for? Readers young and old will enjoy this celebration of winter's snowy activities, recalling past pleasures and imagining future ones.

About the Author

Jamie has a delightful About page on her website! Learn more about her here!

About the Illustrator

Born in the Netherlands, I spent most of my childhood in California and Mexico. It was during the ten years living in Mexico that I discovered my artistic eye and love of color. I graduated from high school in Mexico City, and returned to Holland to study at the Royal Academy of Art at The Hague. Here I developed my signature crayon and watercolor technique.

After graduating with a degree in graphic design, I moved to London, where I had the opportunity to work with wonderful editors and wrote and illustrated my first two children’s books. I’ve worked both as an illustrator and author/illustrator and published over 20 books. My books have been translated into Japanese, French, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Dutch and Spanish.

Each year I visit many elementary schools teaching young children about the process of writing and illustrating picture books. I also teach workshops and conduct picture book making classes for children. Besides teaching young children, I’ve taught at RISD (CE) and am inspired by my students work no matter what age! I make my home in the Boston area and have a studio in an old mill filled with fabulous artists and designers. Hope you'll take my studio tour!