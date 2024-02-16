Jamison Maguire

media release: Salon Piano Series is thrilled to bring the artistry of our 2024 house concert performers to MYArts (Madison Youth Arts Center) through a series of free concerts for youth audiences. This exciting collaboration aims to reach young musicians across the city, providing them with unique and inspiring musical experiences. Performances will last 50 minutes, and will be followed by a question and answer session with the artists. Through hosting these concerts at the Madison Youth Arts Center, Salon Piano Series is working to create an inclusive and accessible platform for the community, fostering a love for music and supporting the development of young talents.

Jamison, age 14, lives on San Juan Island, Washington in the Pacific Northwest, and is an 8th grader at Spring Street International School. Jamison began his piano studies at age six, studying with Elena Nikulin in Vancouver Washington. At age nine he and his family decided to travel the world for two years, and he took an extended break from piano. A few years later, at age 12, he heard one of his teachers at school play Clair de Lune, and was so inspired that he tried to learn it on his own the moment he got home. Since then his piano obsession has kept growing and growing, to the point where he practices for hours each day. For the past two years he has studied remotely with his grandmother Jackie Patricia – a lifelong piano teacher in Madison, Wisconsin. Jamison also studied piano at Interlochen Arts Camp this last summer.