press release: JAMMIN’ FOR SLAMMIN’ CANCER

Free will donations will be forwarded to; UW Carbone Cancer Center, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and American Cancer Society. If anyone cannot make the event, and would like to make a donation, contact Dennis 608-416-0364. dennis@inpaksystems.com.

November 10, 1-10pm The Farm Sports Pub (ESTIMATED START TIMES)

Tom Burns – 1:00

Vets with Frets – 1:30

If Mom Only Knew – 2:30

Jim Fitzgerald – 3:00

Art Paul Schlosser – 3:30

Tom Nauman – 4:00

December Proposal Holiday – 4:30

Bob Weinswig – 5:00

Echoes Of Camp Randall – 5:30

Dystopian Echo – 6:00

Civil Engineers – 6:30

Jana Johnson Band - 7:00

Relative Mix – 8 - 10 pm