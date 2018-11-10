Jammin' for Slammin' Cancer

to Google Calendar - Jammin' for Slammin' Cancer - 2018-11-10 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jammin' for Slammin' Cancer - 2018-11-10 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jammin' for Slammin' Cancer - 2018-11-10 13:00:00 iCalendar - Jammin' for Slammin' Cancer - 2018-11-10 13:00:00

Farm Sports Pub 1701 Moorland Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: JAMMIN’ FOR SLAMMIN’ CANCER

Free will donations will be forwarded to;  UW Carbone Cancer Center, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and American Cancer Society.  If anyone cannot make the event, and would like to make a donation, contact Dennis 608-416-0364.  dennis@inpaksystems.com.

     November 10, 1-10pm  The Farm Sports Pub (ESTIMATED  START TIMES)

Tom Burns – 1:00

Vets with Frets – 1:30

If Mom Only Knew – 2:30

Jim Fitzgerald – 3:00

Art Paul Schlosser – 3:30

Tom Nauman – 4:00

December Proposal Holiday – 4:30

Bob Weinswig – 5:00

Echoes Of Camp Randall – 5:30

Dystopian Echo – 6:00

Civil Engineers  – 6:30

Jana Johnson Band - 7:00

Relative Mix –  8 - 10 pm

Info
Farm Sports Pub 1701 Moorland Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Fundraisers
Music
608-416-0364
to Google Calendar - Jammin' for Slammin' Cancer - 2018-11-10 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jammin' for Slammin' Cancer - 2018-11-10 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jammin' for Slammin' Cancer - 2018-11-10 13:00:00 iCalendar - Jammin' for Slammin' Cancer - 2018-11-10 13:00:00