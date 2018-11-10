Jammin' for Slammin' Cancer
Farm Sports Pub 1701 Moorland Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Free will donations will be forwarded to; UW Carbone Cancer Center, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and American Cancer Society. If anyone cannot make the event, and would like to make a donation, contact Dennis 608-416-0364. dennis@inpaksystems.com.
November 10, 1-10pm The Farm Sports Pub (ESTIMATED START TIMES)
Tom Burns – 1:00
Vets with Frets – 1:30
If Mom Only Knew – 2:30
Jim Fitzgerald – 3:00
Art Paul Schlosser – 3:30
Tom Nauman – 4:00
December Proposal Holiday – 4:30
Bob Weinswig – 5:00
Echoes Of Camp Randall – 5:30
Dystopian Echo – 6:00
Civil Engineers – 6:30
Jana Johnson Band - 7:00
Relative Mix – 8 - 10 pm