Jan. 6 Committee Hearing Watch Party

media release: The U.S. House select committee investigating the attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 2021 will convene for what is widely expected to be its final public hearing on Thursday, October 13, at Noon CT. More never before seen footage is expected.

Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, Wisconsin Working Families Power, SEIU Healthcare Wis, Our Wisconsin Education Fund, Souls to the Polls/Power to the Polls WI and League of Women Voters of Dane County will host a hearing watch party and discussion.

Trump and MAGA Republicans engaged in a violent criminal conspiracy to overturn an election they lost. They knew their actions were illegal. They have shown they will break the law and engage in violence in order to gain and stay in power. They must be held accountable.

Those who continue to support Trump’s behavior are using their power to take away our freedoms and fundamental rights including reproductive rights, marriage equality, separation of church and state, gun safety, and more.

This is wrong. In America, voters decide elections.

We want accountability for Jan 6 and the ongoing attacks on our freedoms. We must protect our elections - the voters, the election officials and a free and fair process.

Jan 6 Justice: Our Freedoms, Our Vote!

https://www.facebook.com/events/413339487612961/