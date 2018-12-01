press release:With over 42 million books in print, Jan Brett’s exquisite art is universally recognized as being among the finest in children’s books today. For over 30 years she has brought the glories of winter to millions of youngsters, their teachers, and parents.

The Snowy Nap, a prequel to the all-time classic bestselling picture book, The Hat, stars Hedgie, Brett’s trademark character. Inspired by his friends’ tales of their marvelous past winter adventures, he is determined not to sleep through all the fun again. Hedgie is dazzled by seeing the icy chicken coop sparkling like a palace, the frozen pond shining like a mirror, and the tinkling of sleigh bells. Readers will delight in Brett’s return to the Danish farm on the island of Funen. And Readers will be charmed by her meticulous and detailed illustrations, from the local houses with thatched roofs to the beautiful birch bark flourishes on every page.