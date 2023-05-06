Jan Norsetter, Debbie Kupinksy

media release: May 2 - July 29, 2023, on view at River Arts on Water Gallery (590 Water St, Prairie du Sac, WI) and online

Reception: Friday, May 12 from 5:30-7:30 pm

Artist talk begins at 6 pm. 10% off all artwork in the gallery during the reception!

River Arts is pleased to feature two fantastic artists, Jan Norsetter and Debbie Kupinksy, during May, June, and July of 2023. Please read on for information about both artists. This exhibition is on view for a limited time only!

Jan Norsetter Artist Statement:

After a long Wisconsin winter I've been pondering what keeps me here, willing to endure the cold, dark winters. The answer is Seasons! I love that we have four seasons and I can paint the changing landscape year around. Having said that, you might notice a gap in the seasonal coverage of my work. Summer is under-represented. My favorite times to paint are between August and April. I'm willing to paint outside in all seasons but cooler weather and raking light get my vote for most compelling. The oil paintings are the result of plein air studies and gouaches. I use the gouaches to work out compositions and color palettes.

Debbie Kupinsky Artist Statement:

My work investigates the interplay between the natural and human world. The figures are effigies for our relationship with nature and the concept of our humanness as part of the larger natural world. These images harken back to mythologies where spirits, nymphs and demigods represent attributes of nature. This group focuses on female figures with their heads and faces represented as elements of natural forms. They are contemplative images meant to consider how we shape nature and how it shapes us. Fertility, the life cycle, and the mysteries of nature are reflected in these works. Considering our collective experience with COVID, the pieces articulate how our understanding of the power of nature is always shifting.