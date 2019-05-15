press release: Kathie Rasmussen Women’s Theatre presents a dramatic reading of Jane: Abortion and the Underground by Paula Kamen.

'Jane' was the name chosen to represent an underground collective of Chicago women- students, housewives, activists- who formed a secret abortion referral service in the years before Roe v. Wade made abortion legal. Join us for a reading of the play that tells their incredible true story, followed by a panel discussion with representatives from local organizations that carry on the work for reproductive rights today.

The reading will be held on Sunday, September 15th 2019 at 3pm on the Drury stage of the Bartell Theater (113 E Mifflin St, Madison)

Admission is donate-what-you-can, proceeds benefit Planned Parenthood.

The Kathie Rasmussen Women’s Theatre (Krass), founded in 2008, is an award-winning community company dedicated to fostering women playwrights and directors. Krass is a Participating Theatre Company of the Bartell Theatre.