Jane Hobson, Lamphouse Blue

Harmony Bar 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Jane Hobson is a musician from Madison, Wisconsin. Jane grew up performing in musical theater productions, as well as jamming with her father, Dan Hobson, the drummer of the pioneering grunge punk band, Killdozer. She has come into her own as a performing artist and songwriter. 

Opening: Lamphouse Blue, Madison's newest Indie Rock Band.  Blending folk elements with rock and heartfelt melodies that create upbeat songs for the soul.

$10 cover.

