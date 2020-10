press release: From the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of A Thousand Acres and the New York Times best-selling Last Hundred Years Trilogy, a captivating, brilliantly imaginative story of three extraordinary animals--and a young boy--whose lives intersect in Paris. Jane will appear live on Crowdcast to discuss her new book. Join the event at: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/wbf-perestroika-in-paris. Before the event begins, you will see a countdown and the event image.