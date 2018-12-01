Janesville Choral Union

press release: Choral Union presents "Behold There Was An Angel"

Choral Union will perform a selection of Christmas music including "Advent Motet" by Schreck, "Laud to the Nativity" by Respighi, "Christmas Day" by Holst, and "Gloria" by Rutter. Soloists, a woodwind choir, and a brass choir will be featured. Tickets are $15 at the door, or $12 in advance by calling 608-741-5074. Consider this the start of your holiday season!

Saturday, December 1, 7pm and Sunday, December 2, 2pm.

Cargill United Methodist Church, 2000 Wesley Avenue, Janesville, WI 53545