Janesville Choral Union

Cargill United Methodist Church, Janesville 2000 Wesley Ave., Janesville, Wisconsin 53545

press release: Choral Union presents "Behold There Was An Angel"

Choral Union will perform a selection of Christmas music including "Advent Motet" by Schreck, "Laud to the Nativity" by Respighi, "Christmas Day" by Holst, and "Gloria" by Rutter.  Soloists, a woodwind choir, and a brass choir will be featured.  Tickets are $15 at the door, or $12 in advance by calling 608-741-5074.  Consider this the start of your holiday season!  

Saturday, December 1, 7pm and Sunday, December 2, 2pm.

Cargill United Methodist Church, 2000 Wesley Avenue, Janesville, WI 53545

Cargill United Methodist Church, Janesville 2000 Wesley Ave., Janesville, Wisconsin 53545
Holidays, Music
608-741-5074
