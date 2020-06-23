press release: With a growing worldwide reputation and named a “bucket list” event by Bicycling magazine, Tour of America’s Dairyland (ToAD) presented by Kwik Trip, rolls again through Wisconsin June 18-28, 2020. The 12th annual edition of ToAD, which is the U.S.’s largest multi-day competitive road bike racing series, will see the return of bike racing to Greendale and Manitowoc after more than a decade hiatus. The race will also return to Janesville for the third annual Janesville Town Square Gran Prix presented by Blain’s Farm & Fleet on June 23. This year’s Janesville event will include the ToAD Associated Bank Handcycle Classic for the first time.

ToAD features criterium-style bike races daily in different communities. Last year more than 100,000 spectators attended the series which featured more than 5,000 entries from nearly 1,000 racers including professionals, Olympians and amateurs.

About 70 percent came from outside of Wisconsin including 15 countries with Australia sending the largest international contingent of more than two dozen riders, followed by Canada and New Zealand. In the U.S., racers traveled from 37 states with California and Colorado fielding the most riders from outside the Midwest.

“While exciting events including the USA Triathlon National Championships and Ryder Cup come and go, Tour of America’s Dairyland and the world class race experience we deliver has been a mainstay on the Wisconsin sports tourism calendar for more than a decade,” said Bill Koch, ToAD executive director. “Our host cities eagerly await and plan for the opportunity to show off their communities to the thousands of visiting racers and fans, as well as those who follow those visitors’ social media feeds.”

Downtown Janesville will once again be filled with excitement for the Janesville Town Square Gran Prix (JTSGP) presented by Blain's Farm and Fleet. It is the sixth leg in the Tour of America's Dairyland Series. Racers and spectators will enjoy a course that not only showcases Janesville's scenic location and interesting architecture, but also gives a glimpse of the downtown's renaissance through the ARISE project. There are a number of turns on the unique dog bone shaped course, which provides an exciting view of tight cornering. New to the JTSGP this year, paracyclists will also compete in a 35-minute hand cycle race; the Associated Bank Handcycle Classic. Downtown restaurants and pubs will have plenty of food and drink specials to satisfy every appetite, and Festival Street will be home to food trucks. Families can enjoy a kid’s area focused on healthy and interactive fun.

With the village of Greendale addition to the ToAD 2020 schedule, cyclists will race through the only Wisconsin city designated as National Historic Landmark. ToAD participants and spectators will find a city rich in heritage with beautiful lush green spaces, boutiques and charming restaurants.

At the Manitowoc Maritime Classic, racers will start and finish in front of the Wisconsin Maritime Museum, one of the finest museums of its kind in the U.S., as ToAD returns to the lakefront city for the first time since the series launched in 2009. Manitowoc is ToAD’s only Northeastern Wisconsin stop.

ToAD host cities typically hold community festivals with a variety of activities and entertainment surrounding the bike races. Besides Greendale, Manitowoc and Janesville, ToAD cyclists will race in Kenosha, East Troy, Grafton, Waukesha, Shorewood, Wauwatosa, and Milwaukee’s Downer Avenue and Bay View neighborhoods. ToAD estimates the series overall generates more than $2 million in Wisconsin economic impact.

ToAD attracts racers ranging in age from pre-teens to sixties. As hoped, ToAD saw an increase in the number of riders age 40 and older in 2019 with the launch of abbreviated race age and category competitions designed to accommodate work and travel schedules. Based on that success, ToAD will increase the number of category-condensed competitions within its 11-day 2020 schedule.

Registration for ToAD opens Monday, March 2, 2020 at http://www. tourofamericasdairyland.com/