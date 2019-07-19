Janesville Warbird Weekend

press release:Warbird air rides, ground tours, live 1940s music, World War II reenactors. Food and ice cream vendors. B-29 FIFI, B-24 Diamond Lil, AC-47 Spooky Gunship, A-1 Skyraider, C-45 Expeditor, P-51 Mustang, T-6 Texan, PT-13 Stearman, and much more! Fly-over from 100 Beechcraft Bonanzas. Bessie's Diner, Steve's Deli Dogs, Chocolate Shoppe ice cream, Veebo's pizza, kettle dorn, and more. 2nd Annual 1940's Swing & Wings hangar dance Saturday night July 20th.

July 19 - 21, 2019 9:00am - 5:00pm daily, at Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport, Janesville

$10 individual $20 family

July 20, 2019 7:00pm - 10:00pm, spend an evening at Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport with SC Aviation at this 1940s hangar party celebrating the era, our veterans and our freedom. Warbirds will be on display while you enjoy good food, drink, and LIVE 1940s big-band music by Jack Farina and his orchestra. Dress in the era is encouraged. Tickets are open to the public, in limited quantities. Cash bar. $25 per person.