media release: The city of Janesville’s festive holiday event the Jolly Jingle returns Friday, Saturday & Sunday, December 3 - 5, 2021 to various locations throughout Janesville’s downtown. For more information and a complete list of events visit janesvillejollyjingle.com. Events subject to change.

This year, Janesville’s Jolly Jingle will feature more than twenty fun family events and activities designed to lift your holiday spirits. Many events are free or low cost making it a budget-friendly option. The event lineup includes chances to meet Santa, an opportunity to “build your own winter wonderland,” a magical lighted parade, trolley rides, a dazzling fireworks display and a spectacular walk-through light show.

“From the amazing lighted parade and stunning fireworks to sipping hot cocoa and skating with Santa, to the theatrical performances of the holiday classic A Christmas Carol, guests will find a variety of ways to make merry at this year’s event,” said Rene Bue, Jolly Jingle Event Organizer and Programming and Outreach Coordinator at the Hedberg Public Library. “It’s a great chance to celebrate the season while making new holiday memories and traditions. Those planning to attend could easily make it a full weekend getaway by staying over at any of our comfortable lodging options.”

The 2021 event is sponsored by Mr. Splash, drafthouse, Paul Chiropractic, Superwash, Janesville School District and Mansur Real Estate. Community partners include the City of Janesville, Hedberg Public Library, Downtown Janesville, Janesville Children’s Museum, Janesville Community Center, Janesville Performing Arts Center, Rotary Botanical Gardens, Boys and Girls Club of Janesville, Trinity Episcopal Church, Janesville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau and JATV.