ONLINE: January 6 Hearings Movement Briefing

media release: Join Representatives Pramila Jayapal and Jamie Raskin (Rep. Raskin is tentative based on his January 6 Committee demands), Ms. Helen Butler, Ryan Goodman, Anat Shenker-Osorio and more TBA for this important event.

Trump and an extremist faction are waging an ongoing campaign to sabotage American elections and attack our freedom to vote.

They engaged in a criminal conspiracy that almost overturned the 2020 election and incited the violent attack on our country on January 6th.

Americans have to stop them.

Here's the good news: The House committee charged with investigating the January 6th attack is preparing for public hearings to expose the full scope of anti-democratic forces in this country.

Join the Not Above the Law movement briefing to help us make sure these hearings break through the busy news cycle and reach the general public.