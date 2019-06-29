press release: Madison Symphony Orchestra is pleased to announce the return of our Farmers' Market Organ Concert series this summer, beginning with organist Jared Stellmacher on Saturday, June 29, at 11:00 a.m. in Overture Hall! These free concerts are open to all ages and last around 45 minutes. No tickets or reservations are needed. We hope to see you this month, and that you'll save the dates for Bruce Bengtson on July 27 and David Ball on August 31.