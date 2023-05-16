Jason Anderson, Chris Otepka

media release: Indie Coffee welcomes Jason Anderson, with very special guest, Chris Otepka to its terrazzo stage Tuesday, May 16 at 7 p.m. Both artists have close connections to Indie Coffee, with many repeat performances during the coffee shop’s nearly 20 years as a Regent Street mainstay.

“It’s been 15 years at least,” says J.J. Kilmer, owner, Indie Coffee. “Every time Jason performs, it’s like coming home. Audiences are really loyal to Jason. One customer, a local artist, was even inspired to create a painting of Jason, which we hang proudly in our café.”

New Hampshire born, New Brunswick based, Anderson is an award-winning indie folk artist whose work is as anthemic as it is affecting. Personal and passionate, Anderson's music crackles with life. A poignant writer and consummate showman, Anderson’s songs are keenly-observed snapshots of emotion and experience, while his electrifying concerts celebrate the power of the here and now—both invitation and conversation, reflection and release.

First Light is the most recent album from Anderson. Released in October 2022 on Salinas Records, the full-length record pairs Anderson’s soaring melodies with the atmospheric production work of Thomas Wincek. Wincek, known for his work with Wisconsin stalwarts such as Volcano Choir, All Tiny Creatures, and Field Report, was an inspired fit to produce, taking Jason’s material to beautifully pastoral places. Recorded in Middleton and Milwaukee, the record is steeped in Wisconsin.

His current tour, which kicked off in Boston, is his first in 3 years.

Currently based in Batavia, Ilinois, Chris Otepka is an American singer songwriter and indie rock musician. Frontman to The Heligoats, he is a former member of the Chicago-based cult favorite Troubled Hubble. He recently released a collaboration album with Eef Barzelay.

“Chris is such a dynamic performer, and people come from afar to see him,” says Kilmer. “To have both Jason and Chris here on the same night is amazing. I would arrive early if you want a good seat!”

Indie Coffee, 1225 Regent Street, is a local favorite, serving breakfast and lunch all-day, first-rate epresso drinks, and beer and wine during events. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the show to follow at 7 p.m. Donations requested at door.