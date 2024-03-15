Jason Carter Band
Stoughton Opera House 381 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589
media release: The Jason Carter Band will be playing on March 15! You may know Jason as a member of The Del McCoury Band and The Travelin' McCourys. He is a three-time Grammy winner and five-time IBMA Fiddle Player of the Year! Since he had a weekend to spare, he decided to pop up to the Opera House with his full band to celebrate his most recent solo release.
